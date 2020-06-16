Family of shooting victim comments on protest, APD’s response

On Tuesday, KOB 4 asked city officials about APD’s response to the protest and shooting.

Police said they had a quick response team ready to go.

However, officers didn’t show up until Baca opened fire.

Mayor Tim Keller said they’ll look at what calls came into 9-1-1 about the protest.

“I do know that our deputy chief is looking into that call log,” said Keller.

“It’s pretty common for any protestors to receive 9-1-1 calls so I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t have a lot this time,” he added.

Baca is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. No court date has been scheduled.