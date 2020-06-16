Family of shooting victim comments on protest, APD’s response

Patrick Hayes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are still investigating the shooting of Scott Williams.
According to police, 31-year-old Steven Baca shot Williams multiple times during a protest Monday near Old Town.
Baca was arrested and remains behind bars. Meantime, Williams is in the hospital in stable but critical condition.
In a statement, Williams’ family said, “Scott has devoted his life to seeking equality and justice for all. When Steven Baca repeatedly attacked peaceful protestors in Albuquerque last night, Scott took bullets for the community he cares about. While he did, the Albuquerque Police Department hid behind the Albuquerque museum, refused to respond to multiple requests for help, and only sent officers in once shots were fired.”
On Tuesday, KOB 4 asked city officials about APD’s response to the protest and shooting.
Police said they had a quick response team ready to go.
However, officers didn’t show up until Baca opened fire.
Mayor Tim Keller said they’ll look at what calls came into 9-1-1 about the protest.
“I do know that our deputy chief is looking into that call log,” said Keller.
“It’s pretty common for any protestors to receive 9-1-1 calls so I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t have a lot this time,” he added.
Baca is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. No court date has been scheduled.
