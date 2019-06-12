Family of stabbing victim seeks justice | KOB 4
Family of stabbing victim seeks justice

Kai Porter
June 12, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- It was emotional morning in court for the family of 29-year-old John Paul Chavez.

Police say he was stabbed last week by Aldo Jones.

Chavez’s mother said her son leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.

“He took care of her very good,” Darlene Sanchez said. “John Paul just an outstanding person. He would give his shirt off his back. For this to happen to him is unreal."

According to court documents, witnesses told police that Chavez tried to help a woman who was fighting with two men before he was stabbed.

“It was just a sudden forcible attack," Sanchez said.

Court documents state that Jones denied stabbing Chavez despite police saying the act was caught on surveillance video.

Sanchez is no stranger to tragedy.

Her other son, Anthony Chavez, is serving time in prison for his role in the child abuse and death of his 4-year-old daughter Rebecca.

“We did fight for her and we got justice for my granddaughter,” Sanchez said. “I'm going to fight all the way for my son too."

On Thursday, Sanchez is expected to learn whether Jones will be held in jail pending trial.

Kai Porter


Updated: June 12, 2019 05:14 PM
Created: June 12, 2019 03:53 PM

