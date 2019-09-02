Family of victims killed in Uber crash call for justice

“When you hear your daughter screaming at the top of their lungs ‘My mom is gone!’ – that’s just something that I can’t erase from my mind,” said Montoya.

His youngest daughter keeps a handmade memory box as tribute to her mom.

“Every once in a while she writes a nice little letter to her mom telling her how much she loves her,” said Montoya

Police said the driver responsible for crashing into Gallegos and Martinez’s Uber ride was 19-year-old Joseph Urvanejo.

The 4 Investigates team uncovered key evidence in the case. A blood sample revealed Urvanejo had a blood alcohol level of .13 – which is well above the legal limit for adults.

A reconstruction of the scene found Urvanejo was driving twice the speed limit when he crashed in the Uber ride.

While it has been three months since the deadly crash, Urvanejo has not been charged and has spent a single day in jail.

A spokesperson for the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office said the case is slated to be heard by a grand jury.

While charges are still possible, the district attorney’s office did not provide a timeline for grand jury review.

As for Montoya, he frustrated and angry. He also wants justice.

“From the big picture, I really hope this man suffers in prison,” said Montoya.

KOB 4 's effort to reach Urvanejo for comment were unsuccessful.

