Family of woman forced into prostitution, murdered file lawsuit against motel
Megan Abundis
October 28, 2019 10:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The family of a woman who was forced into prostitution then murdered is filing a lawsuit against the motels where she was held captive.
Tobi Stanfill was found dead in an Albuquerque park after she was tortured and sold for sex. Police said her captors kept her in a dog crate in motels.
Stanfill’s parents are filing a lawsuit that aims to hold the motel management accountable. They said employees should have known about the prostitution and tried to put a stop to it.
Cynthia Salazar, Toni Stanfill’s mother, said she wishes she would have intervened sooner, but in the meantime she is working toward acceptance by making sure this does not happen in hotels again.
“I want to see justice done,” Salazar said. “No one should go through that."
The family is hoping that justice comes in the form of this lawsuit, which was filed against Motel 6 and Howard Johnson Corporations.
“We want corporations that profit from criminal activity to do their very best to prevent it and keep women safe in our community,” said the family’s attorney Laura Schauer Ives.
She added: “When you profit ultimately from sex trafficking you have a duty to stop that."
KOB 4 reached out to the parties listed on the lawsuit but have not heard a response.
If you or someone you know is a victim of sex trafficking, click here for a list of resources.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Updated: October 28, 2019 10:40 PM
Created: October 28, 2019 10:18 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved