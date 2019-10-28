Family of woman forced into prostitution, murdered file lawsuit against motel

Cynthia Salazar, Toni Stanfill’s mother, said she wishes she would have intervened sooner, but in the meantime she is working toward acceptance by making sure this does not happen in hotels again.

“I want to see justice done,” Salazar said. “No one should go through that."

The family is hoping that justice comes in the form of this lawsuit, which was filed against Motel 6 and Howard Johnson Corporations.

“We want corporations that profit from criminal activity to do their very best to prevent it and keep women safe in our community,” said the family’s attorney Laura Schauer Ives.

She added: “When you profit ultimately from sex trafficking you have a duty to stop that."

KOB 4 reached out to the parties listed on the lawsuit but have not heard a response.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sex trafficking, click here for a list of resources.