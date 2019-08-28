Family of woman killed by BCSO deputies calls for use of lapel cameras | KOB 4
Family of woman killed by BCSO deputies calls for use of lapel cameras

Ryan Laughlin
August 28, 2019 06:39 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The family of a woman who was killed by Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies wants the department to require lapel cameras.

Elisha Lucero was killed after one of her family members reported that she had become violent.

Sheriff Manny Gonzales said Lucero rushed the deputies with a large knife.

However, the family doesn’t believe the sheriff.

“There was no knife,” said Elaine Maestas, who is the sister of Lucero.  

Lucero’s family said lapel cameras would prove that there was no knife, but BCSO deputies do not wear them.

“We are advocating for those lapel cameras, and we are calling for the resignation of Manny Gonzales if he refuses to advocate for these lapel cameras and refuses to accept them," said Maestas.

In addition to calling for Sheriff Gonzales’ resignation, the family wants the deputies who shot Lucero to face murder charges.

However, the case is still under investigation, and the deputies have returned to their normal duties.

In the meantime, Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O'Malley agrees with the Lucero's family on the body camera issue.

She has plans to free up $500,000 more for lapel cameras. That same amount of money has already been put aside for dash cameras.

“I think it's important to have video recording of an incident,” O’Malley said. “We have the technology to do it, so I think it's important that we do it."

Even if the money is available, it would be up to Sheriff Gonzales to implement the cameras. He has been a vocal opponent of the use of lapel cameras.

In a statement, a spokesperson for BCSCO said, “The Sheriff has been clear about his position regarding priorities in providing critical public safety services to the residents of Bernalillo County. We continue to work diligently in our ongoing efforts to combat crime in our community to protect the children, families and small businesses of Bernalillo County.”

