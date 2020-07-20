Family of woman killed by BCSO deputies launches billboard campaign in fight for change

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 20, 2020 06:21 PM
Created: July 20, 2020 05:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- As the family of Elisha Lucero approaches one year since she was killed by Bernalillo County deputies, they continue to fight for change.
"You know, it's been a year, but for me it feels like just the other day," said Elaine Maestas, Elisha's sister.
Lucero's family is responsible for a new billboard that features Elisha's picture. The billboard says, "No one should fear that calling the police could end with a loved one dead."
Elisha was shot and killed in July 2019 after her family called BCSO for help. They said she was in the middle of a mental health crisis. Deputies said Elisha charged at them with a knife.
However, the family disputes that Elisha posed a serious threat. BCSO deputies do not wear body cameras, which has been something Elisha's family has wanted the department to change.
"We've set out to fight and change it to create more accountability and transparency," Maestas said.
At the time, Sheriff Manny Gonzales said audio belt recorders were sufficient in capturing deputy interactions.
In response to a new law that requires law enforcement to wear body cameras, Gonzales said last week that body cameras are outdated technology.
He is proposing to use smartphones instead.
"I feel like it's another bullheaded response from the sheriff," Maestas said. "I don't feel he's really complying with the law."
Maestas says she's pleased with the new law, but she isn't done pushing for accountability.
"Clearly, it's happened to our family and it was a huge wake up call. And if this can happen to Elisha, it can happen to anybody," Maestas said.
In response to Elisa Lucero's family statements, BCSO release at statement of its own:
The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office continues to offer its deepest condolences to the family for their loss. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office also supports the family’s Constitutional Rights to express their feelings and opinions. Our department strives to carefully protect the Constitutional Rights of each individual within our community as one of the most fundamental and core necessities of our County and Nation.
