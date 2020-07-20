Family of woman killed by BCSO deputies launches billboard campaign in fight for change

However, the family disputes that Elisha posed a serious threat. BCSO deputies do not wear body cameras, which has been something Elisha's family has wanted the department to change.

"We've set out to fight and change it to create more accountability and transparency," Maestas said.

At the time, Sheriff Manny Gonzales said audio belt recorders were sufficient in capturing deputy interactions.

In response to a new law that requires law enforcement to wear body cameras, Gonzales said last week that body cameras are outdated technology.

He is proposing to use smartphones instead.

"I feel like it's another bullheaded response from the sheriff," Maestas said. "I don't feel he's really complying with the law."

Maestas says she's pleased with the new law, but she isn't done pushing for accountability.

"Clearly, it's happened to our family and it was a huge wake up call. And if this can happen to Elisha, it can happen to anybody," Maestas said.

In response to Elisa Lucero's family statements, BCSO release at statement of its own:

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office continues to offer its deepest condolences to the family for their loss. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office also supports the family’s Constitutional Rights to express their feelings and opinions. Our department strives to carefully protect the Constitutional Rights of each individual within our community as one of the most fundamental and core necessities of our County and Nation.