Family of woman killed in NE Albuquerque holds vigil

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The family of a woman killed in Albuquerque last month is remembering her tonight with a candlelight vigil.
Weeks have gone by, and the family of 32-year-old Catherine Sanchez are no closer to answers as to why this happened and who is responsible for pulling the trigger.
Police said Catherine was killed the night of July 21st inside her home at the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro.
Some of her family members said her two kids ages nine and 12 saw their mother shot and killed. Police said the suspect ran away from the scene shortly after the shooting
There have been no updates as to who the suspect is or a motive behind the shooting.
The family continues to demand justice for the killing of their loved one.
