Family offers $20,000 reward to find a Santa Fe man's killer

Now Coblentz’s family is offering $20,000 for information that leads to a killer they believe is still out there.

The mystery started Aug. 28. 2019 at an apartment complex off Cerillos and Avenida de las Americas in Santa Fe.

“Gustavo was a kind person, a good father, he would pretty much go out of his way to help anybody,” said Miguel Coblentz, Gustavo’s brother.

60-year-old Gustavo Coblentz was a local business owner, a father to a 4-year-old boy, and Miguel Coblentz’s older brother.

According to a police report, around 11 a.m. that August morning, Gustavo was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in the back seat of his suburban that was parked right outside his home.

“We walked over, opened the door and you could see the blood spatter on the side of the vehicle. All of the blood on the rocker panel and it was starting to drip out,” said Miguel, who said the bloody vehicle was still outside his home after first responders took Gustavo’s body.

Gustavo’s girlfriend who lived with him told police "that he possibly shot himself.” According to the report, his girlfriend last saw Gustavo around 3 a.m. before finding him in his car around 11 a.m.

She told police that Gustavo had recently bought a gun because of burglaries that were never reported to police.

“It’s unsettling,” said Miguel. “Just a lot of questions.”

His girlfriend told police that her first call was to her cousin, not police because "she did not know what to do." Police also noted in the report that she did not want officers or OMI entering that home.

Miguel told investigators Gustavo could have never caused that gunshot wound on the left side of his face.

“I told him, ‘Are you right or left handed?’ He said ‘I’m right handed,’ [I said] ‘so am I and so was Gustavo,’” said Miguel. “Gustavo would not have used a gun in his left hand.”

So what really happened?

His family is now offering big bucks to find out. They are offering $20,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“That would give the family closure and resolution as to what happened to him,” Miguel said. “He didn’t deserve to die the way he did.”

Santa Fe police told KOB 4 that this is not being investigated as a suicide. Officials with the department sent this statement:

“All I can tell you is we have a detective on the case and are waiting for lab results at this time. It always takes a long time to get test results back from OMI Toxicology because of their workload and we have received no indication of when they may arrive.

We are concerned about the wellbeing all citizens of Santa Fe and their families. This is regretful and we understand the effect this has on the family of the deceased. We want to make sure the case is thoroughly investigated with all possible leads followed so we can determine exactly what took place.”