Family-owned go-kart business shuttered due to pandemic

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: October 14, 2020 06:50 PM
Created: October 14, 2020 06:41 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A family-owned go-kart business near the corner of Central and San Mateo is closing its doors for good.

For over a decade, Albuquerque Indoor Karting served as a place for family fun.

"It was tough. It was tough, letting it go,” said owner Benny Gallegos.

Gallegos said he spent 13 years working in New Mexico schools for students. 

"And I know that there's not enough facilities, in any town, for kids to recreate,” he said.

Some of Gallegos’ loyal customers said they feel like the governor’s public health order is to blame.

"It's kind of sad that it's closing because there's no other place like it in town,” said Charlie, a customer. “It's ridiculous. We're grown-ups here. We should be able to make our own decisions, and if you don't want to take the risk, stay home. That's fine."

Gallegos, however, praised the governor’s handling of the pandemic.

"The government has helped big time, but it's not enough,” he said. “And I think I'm speaking for every small business—it’s just providing for a little more time."

"It's the COVID that— that beat us,” he added.

Gallegos said he’s looking into the possibility of installing indoor volleyball courts or something similar so the space can still be a place for kids to recreate. 

As for what Gallegos will miss the most, he said it’s the customers.

"They're the ones that supported us. They're the ones that kept us going,” he said.


