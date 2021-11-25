Family-owned Rio Rancho McDonald's celebrates 35th year of giving Thanksgiving meals

Griffin Rushton
Created: November 25, 2021 05:41 PM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Folks in Rio Rancho got a free Thanksgiving meal Thursday morning – all thanks to a family-owned McDonald's.
"You know that nobody is left without a meal on Thanksgiving, that would be my heaven right?" said Clemy Garza, the owner of the McDonald's on Coors Boulevard.
Garza's family has opened up their restaurant every Thanksgiving for 35 years, offering a friendly place for people to spend the holiday when they have nowhere else to go. Organizers had to switch to drive-thru only during the pandemic. Volunteers typically handed out a full Thanksgiving meal inside. Instead, folks got to pick out a free meal from some well-known McDonald's menu items.
"We're still able to give them comfort, we're still able to be there for them and we're still able to see them and the tradition continues to where we're still able to basically give them a hug," she said.
Last year, the family was able to serve more than 1,100 people. Garcia says it wouldn't be possible without the nearly three-dozen employees filling orders and all of the volunteers from St. Felix food pantry – including sister Mary Angela who helped start the event in 1986.
The entire Brewster family was at the event Thursday morning to help give back to the community amid the pandemic.
"Our family's had a really lucky last year and so we felt this was important for our family to get out here and be together and do this for our community," Stephanie Brewster said.
Garcia says she wants to bring the event back inside with a full Thanksgiving spread next year.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company