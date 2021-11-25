Family-owned Rio Rancho McDonald's celebrates 35th year of giving Thanksgiving meals

Last year, the family was able to serve more than 1,100 people. Garcia says it wouldn't be possible without the nearly three-dozen employees filling orders and all of the volunteers from St. Felix food pantry – including sister Mary Angela who helped start the event in 1986.

The entire Brewster family was at the event Thursday morning to help give back to the community amid the pandemic.

"Our family's had a really lucky last year and so we felt this was important for our family to get out here and be together and do this for our community," Stephanie Brewster said.

Garcia says she wants to bring the event back inside with a full Thanksgiving spread next year.