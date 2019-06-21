Family plans to file wrongful death lawsuit for MDC inmate death

"It was an excessive use of force," Vance explained. "They do have policies and procedures in place with regard to the use of force and specifically the prone position. They know there's a danger putting somebody in that position of what's called positional asphyxia, cutting off their air by compressing their chest – and in this case, also grinding the man's head into the cell floor and into the mattress below."

Villela's autopsy shows he died of mechanical asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint. He was also found with meth in his system and suffered from hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

“Someone's intoxication – regardless of the substance – doesn't justify this kind of excessive use of force,” said Vance. “The officers know it and still they proceeded. And still the sergeant ordered the guard on top of Vicente's back. No excuse.”

The autopsy report also shows Villela had blunt head and neck trauma, abrasions on his chest, abdomen, and back. He had contusions on his arm and ankles, hepatitis, and rib fractures after CPR.

"He's in restraints. He's in handcuffs. He's in a 4-point restraint system and they keep on him. That point all they needed to do was back off. Meet his anxiety, whatever the source, with compassion. Vicente did not need to die," Vance said.

