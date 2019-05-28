Family prays for fast recovery of man allegedly hit by stolen vehicle

The car caused a crash first at Rio Bravo and Del Rio. When the truck continued to drive recklessly, BCSO deputies say a pursuit was initiated.

According to documents, the driver ran others off the road, ran red lights and caused another crash at Coors and Old Coors.

Eventually, Melissa Chavez was arrested. It was discovered she had a stolen firearm and drugs.

The complaint doesn't go into details of the people injured during the arrest.

Melissa Sandoval said her dad, Leo, was involved in that crash at Rio Bravo and Del Rio. She got a call that her father was trapped in his vehicle.

"My mom said that they couldn't get my dad out of the vehicle and that he was stuck in there," Sandoval said. "It was pretty scary."

She said her dad shattered his femur and broke his hip. He's been at UNM Hospital since the accident, and that's where her parents are spending their anniversary.

"Today I actually cried because my dad usually surprised my mom with flowers or a new wedding ring and he wasn't able to do anything," Sandoval said. "But my mom said, '36 years, at least we got to spend it together and he's alive.'"

Chavez is charged with aggravated assault, receiving/transferring a stolen vehicle, aggravated fleeing, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence and possession of a stolen firearm.

Sandoval doesn't know when her dad will get out of the hospital. His car was the only means of transportation for his family. They are starting a GoFundMe to raise money for another car.

Sandoval is praying for all of the other families who may have been involved with the reckless driver.