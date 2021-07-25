Family raises money to cover funeral cost for mother killed in Albuquerque

Sanchez’s family doesn't know who may have pulled the trigger and why, but investigators said a suspect might have ran away.

"Whoever did that,that was just so wrong, so so wrong, and you know what, you don't have a soul. You know what, when they get you and they will find you — the police department is pretty darn gosh good. It may be today, maybe tomorrow, may be years from now. They will find you," said Patricia Martinez, Sanchez's stepmother.

The family said her two biological children ages nine and 12 witnessed the murder.

“Not me or any of family, my little sister and brother, deserve this. In their whole life, they've been through a lot even though they're so young," Galbreth said.

They want the killer caught, but right now they just want to give a proper goodbye.

"I know she'll still be there up in heaven, but it's just hard I'm not going to be able to see her," Galbreth said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the costs.