Family relocates to NM, left in limbo due to govt. shutdown

“It was extremely expensive you know,” said Steelman. “Coming from California you know U-Hauls are over a $1,000, we had to look for a place real quick, we had to break our lease in California.”

They weren't expecting that just a few months later a government shutdown would threaten their livelihood.

“When I found out the checks aren't going to be coming in on time, knowing, no matter what, we still have bills we have car payments we have things that still have to come out.,” said Steelman. “We have a 9-year-old daughter she still needs food on the table.”

Her family is one of many with the same concerns as the partial government shutdown drags on. We reached out to the regional FAA communication specialist to look at those numbers locally. We received an automated email saying that due to the lapse of government funding I am out of the office.

“I don’t understand why we’re being held hostage for their political issues,” said Steelman. “I don’t care if it gets built or it doesn’t I just don’t want our family being held hostage.”

They've received all of his checks up until this point. Now they're just waiting to see if and when that next check comes through.

To contribute to the family's Go Fund Me click here.