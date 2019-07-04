Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train

"A strong girl, and a beautiful personality," said Nicole’s grandmother.

Nicole’s family says they'll miss so much about her. Nicole’s mom, Natalie, says she loved to travel and had a strong personality.

"She was a great confidant. She was my rock. She was my life,” said Natalie Lopez. “I could go to her with anything and she always had some good strong advice."

Nicole leaves behind two sons, ages three and seven.

"Nicole was the best mother you could ever imagine,” said Natalie. “Those little boys were her life. They were her life."

Nicole was born and raised in Albuquerque, where she graduated in 2009 from La Cueva High School where she played basketball. She currently worked as a project manager at Lovelace.

"She really enjoyed that job and her patients loved her," said Natalie.

Nicole’s brother says if any good can come from her tragic death it's this message to other drivers: "Just take your time and always be aware of your surroundings because she was important to a lot of people, to her kids,” he said. “She knew how much we loved here. Because now we're going to miss her and she's never going to get to come back. So if anybody else can think about that - you've got a family and people who love you. It's as simple as looking around and checking your surroundings and always be aware."

Nicole's family says they will now help raise her two young sons and remind them every day how much their mother loved them.

"My Nicole is beautiful, caring and giving, and we can't imagine how our lives will be without her,” said Natalie. “My Nicole, please fly with the angles and we will meet again, someday soon."

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her two son’s: https://www.gofundme.com/f/expenses-for-nicole-lopezs-3-and-7-year-old-boys