Family reunites at Holloman AFB after mother and daughter were stuck in Afghanistan

Tamara Lopez
Updated: September 09, 2021 10:36 PM
Created: September 09, 2021 08:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A van pulled into the visitor's lot of Holloman Air Force Base late Wednesday evening.
A man had drove from Idaho to New Mexico in order to be reunited with his wife and daughter. The two were visiting family in Afghanistan when they got stuck there, amid the chaos.
The mother and daughter finally were able to return as part of the Afghan refugee group that landed at Holloman AFB.
Watch the video above to see their long-awaited reunion.
