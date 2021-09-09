Family reunites at Holloman AFB after mother and daughter were stuck in Afghanistan | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Family reunites at Holloman AFB after mother and daughter were stuck in Afghanistan

Tamara Lopez
Updated: September 09, 2021 10:36 PM
Created: September 09, 2021 08:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A van pulled into the visitor's lot of Holloman Air Force Base late Wednesday evening.

A man had drove from Idaho to New Mexico in order to be reunited with his wife and daughter. The two were visiting family in Afghanistan when they got stuck there, amid the chaos.

The mother and daughter finally were able to return as part of the Afghan refugee group that landed at Holloman AFB.

Watch the video above to see their long-awaited reunion.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 578 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 578 additional COVID-19 cases
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
Police investigating homicide in SE Albuquerque
Woman warns others after being locked inside a porta-potty
Woman warns others after being locked inside a porta-potty
Auction of Albuquerque park upsets community members
Auction of Albuquerque park upsets community members
Backstreet Grill is closed after months of defiance
Backstreet Grill is closed after months of defiance