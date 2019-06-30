Family says dog was stolen from their South Valley home

The family didn’t catch the suspect in the act, but said there was no way the dog got out of their yard.

Lopez told KOB 4 her family has recently lost several family members, and she had been kicked out of their home back in January.

They adopted Juules three months ago with the intent of making her a service animal to deal with that trauma.

"I got her in the middle of all of the things that we're going through to help us, and she has," Lopez said.

Now, they’re hoping for help to find their dog, and they’re issuing a warning to pet owners.

"If you can keep your dogs inside, especially the breed that she is, pit bulls, anything like that, they look for them. They do look for them. They really do," she said. "And they really do take them."

If anyone has seen the dog or know anything about the dog’s whereabouts, call (505) 267-2880.