Family says that fatal NW Albuquerque shooting killed 15-year-old

Patrick Hayes
April 11, 2019 10:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Family members say that a teen shot and killed earlier this week was 15-year-old Martin Maestas.

Albuquerque police were dispatched to a shooting at 72nd Street and Glenrio on Monday.

According to police, the teen died at the scene. Martin's death was the 23rd homicide in Albuquerque this year.

Police have not released any new details but Castillo says investigators told his sister and him that it was definitely Martin.

Castillo says the family is now asking for help to pay for Martin's funeral expenses. They've started a GoFundMe for donations.
 

