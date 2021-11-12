Family searches for answers after loved one killed in hit-and-run crash

The spot is marked with a cross and white flowers. It’s a tribute to the life taken near the intersection of Girard and Vail SE.



“I drove down to Albuquerque to walk the area to see what I could see and talk to neighbors, look for camera locations, take notes to feedback anything the cops may have missed,” said Kara Dunn, Elisabeth’s sister.



Kara Dunn isn't waiting for answers, she's searching for them. She has been posting flyers, making sure her sister doesn't get lost in the sea of Albuquerque victims.



“Her name is Elisabeth Lenore Dunn. She is 45 years old and she is a serial student. She's been going to school like her whole life,” said Dunn.



She was a mother, grandmother and to Dunn a loving sister. Elisabeth Dunn was on her morning walk, around 4 a.m. on Sept. 30, when it happened.



“We had all these questions, just grief stricken all of us, still to this day,” said Dunn. “Trying to find answers. Still trying to understand how someone could just leave her there like that.”



She said most of Liz’s family members are spread out. She's in Arizona, but that doesn't mean they are willing to let this go. Instead, they're asking the community to help.



“The goal is either to say 'hello, we're not giving up on this. We're never giving up on this,'” said Dunn. “The family wants some kind of justice even though that will never truly happen. We're forever left with this void.”



KOB 4 reached out to APD on this case, they have not responded at this time.

Meanwhile Dunn said the car involved is believed to be a gray sedan. She said the crash caused debris to scatter. But the car would have been missing a big chunk of its bumper.