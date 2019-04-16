Family searches for man who saved their dog in NE Albuquerque
Ryan Laughlin
April 16, 2019 07:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last week, a stranger showed up at Tish Tafoya's door with her son's 2-year-old Pitbull mix, Louie, behind him.
Tafoya was at work when an intense wind storm blew a fence down and Louie was able to get out. She only realized the dog was loose when she noticed the stranger and the dog on her Ring doorbell camera.
She called her son on the brink of tears, asking him to race over and check on the dogs.
"He called me and he said 'Mom, everything is fine, the dogs are in the back, they're fine,'" Tafoya said.
The family found temporary boards and screws holding their broken fence together. They still have no idea who that kind stranger was that helped to save their dog, but they want him to know that they're grateful.
"To take his time, you know, to try and get a hold of us to get the dogs and put them back there and try to fix the fence so they won't get out again," Tafoya said. "He went over and beyond."
