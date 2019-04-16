Family searches for man who saved their dog in NE Albuquerque

"He called me and he said 'Mom, everything is fine, the dogs are in the back, they're fine,'" Tafoya said.

The family found temporary boards and screws holding their broken fence together. They still have no idea who that kind stranger was that helped to save their dog, but they want him to know that they're grateful.

"To take his time, you know, to try and get a hold of us to get the dogs and put them back there and try to fix the fence so they won't get out again," Tafoya said. "He went over and beyond."