Family searches for missing Marine whose car was found on fire

Valencia County Sheriff's deputies said Valencia County Fire responded to that car fire around 2 p.m. Saturday. They said no one was inside.

They discovered it belonged to Gurule after checking the vehicle VIN number.

“I did see the car and it's completely burned beyond anything I thought a car could burn and I don't know what to think,” said Edward Gallegos, Gurule’s uncle.

Family members say they haven’t heard from Gurule since. His phone is off and he hasn’t shown up for work. Gurule was living with his cousin in Belen.

“He's just an amazing person,” said Barbara Sandoval, Gurule’s aunt. “He was just really fun-loving you know? I’m sorry, he's just a great guy.”

They filed a missing person’s report, but now they're starting their own search – printing fliers, tracking down his bank cards, and asking everyone else for help.

“We love him,” said Sandoval. “We just want him home.”

If anyone has any information, contact police.