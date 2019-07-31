Family searches for missing Marine whose car was found on fire | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Family searches for missing Marine whose car was found on fire

Brittany Costello
July 31, 2019 10:35 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The search for a missing New Mexico Marine is about to enter a sixth day. Family members believe Matthew Gurule, 32, was last seen at Isleta Casino late Friday night, into Saturday morning. 

Advertisement

That's when Gurule last contacted his mother. Family members say she was told he was being asked to leave the casino. 

Saturday afternoon his car was discovered on fire in Valencia County, east of Belen.

Valencia County Sheriff's deputies said Valencia County Fire responded to that car fire around 2 p.m. Saturday. They said no one was inside. 

They discovered it belonged to Gurule after checking the vehicle VIN number. 

“I did see the car and it's completely burned beyond anything I thought a car could burn and I don't know what to think,” said Edward Gallegos, Gurule’s uncle.

Family members say they haven’t heard from Gurule since. His phone is off and he hasn’t shown up for work. Gurule was living with his cousin in Belen.

“He's just an amazing person,” said Barbara Sandoval, Gurule’s aunt. “He was just really fun-loving you know? I’m sorry, he's just a great guy.”

They filed a missing person’s report, but now they're starting their own search – printing fliers, tracking down his bank cards, and asking everyone else for help.

“We love him,” said Sandoval. “We just want him home.”

If anyone has any information, contact police.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: July 31, 2019 10:35 PM
Created: July 31, 2019 09:46 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint
Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint
City works to protect homes along Bear Canyon Arroyo
City works to protect homes along Bear Canyon Arroyo
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Woman lucky to be alive after attack at Sonic in NE Albuquerque
Mom upset after school district cancels enrollment for her 2 kids
Mom upset after school district cancels enrollment for her 2 kids
Police issue arrest warrant for car wash shooter
Jerred Holguin
Advertisement




Family searches for missing Marine whose car was found on fire
Family searches for missing Marine whose car was found on fire
Epstein wanted to "seed the human race" at his New Mexico ranch
Epstein wanted to "seed the human race" at his New Mexico ranch
Tom Ford debuts lipstick similar to product created by Rio Rancho business
Tom Ford debuts lipstick similar to product created by Rio Rancho business
City hasn’t spent any of $250K set aside to help migrants seeking asylum
City hasn’t spent any of $250K set aside to help migrants seeking asylum
Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint
Man accused of kidnapping woman after work, raping her at gunpoint