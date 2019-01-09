Family searches for missing paintings

In a series of unfortunate events, family members say the paintings were boxed up with other items and brought to a Savers, then sold to someone in Albuquerque.

“My wife and I looked at the store that they went to, and they had no idea who bought them, or where they went, or anything like that,” Campbell said.

From posts on Craigslist, to YouTube, grandson Scott has been trying to track the paintings down, something Campbell says has been exhausting.

“Unfortunately, these two are some of the best she did,” Campbell said.

Now, they're hoping a reward will help with the recovery.

“And I’d like to see Scott find them. He’s my nephew and I can sympathize with him, and I want to help and have him have good luck at it. That's my main concern is Scott. He’s very attached to them,” Campbell said.

If you know where the paintings are, contact the family at CRCgrandkids@gmail.com