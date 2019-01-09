Family searches for missing paintings
January 09, 2019 06:48 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Consuleo Reed Campbell took to painting late in life, finding beauty in the most ordinary of places.
“She and my dad just started to do a lot of different things and this was one of them,” Lewis Campbell said. “They moved to Mesa in 1962 and she would have been 65 at that time."
The family held on to her entire collection, but there are two that have been missing since Jan. 2018.
In a series of unfortunate events, family members say the paintings were boxed up with other items and brought to a Savers, then sold to someone in Albuquerque.
“My wife and I looked at the store that they went to, and they had no idea who bought them, or where they went, or anything like that,” Campbell said.
From posts on Craigslist, to YouTube, grandson Scott has been trying to track the paintings down, something Campbell says has been exhausting.
“Unfortunately, these two are some of the best she did,” Campbell said.
Now, they're hoping a reward will help with the recovery.
“And I’d like to see Scott find them. He’s my nephew and I can sympathize with him, and I want to help and have him have good luck at it. That's my main concern is Scott. He’s very attached to them,” Campbell said.
If you know where the paintings are, contact the family at CRCgrandkids@gmail.com
