Family searches the Rio Grande for missing Marine

She flew from Texas to try to find her son. Gurule was living with his cousin near Belen. He had told his cousin he was going out to get dog food. He stopped by Isleta Casino and hasn't been seen since.

Miller had thought answers could be coming after two persons of interest were arrested Friday. Jeannie Willard and Francisco Gomez were using Gurule's credit card after he disappeared and his burned truck was found on the mesa.

Miller said the duo had more than just Gurule's wallet.

"I'm sure, I mean, I'm 99.9 percent sure they were his tools," Miller said. "I could visually see them in the back, but they wouldn't let me touch them."

Court documents show that Gomez said he picked up the wallet on the side of the Manzano Expressway.

Belen police said the fraud charges are unrelated to Gurule's disappearance.

A group of volunteers gathered Monday to search the Rio Grande.

"I just want to know where he's at, so we can get closure for our family," Miller said.

Belen police said this is still a missing persons case. Their goal is to find Gurule alive. Anyone with any information should contact the Belen Police Department at (505) 966-2680 and ask to speak to Sergeant Adam Keck.