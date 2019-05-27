Family seeks answers after death of Uber passengers in crash

Robbie’s sister Kristina Gallegos describes him as a man who had a deep love for family, animals and helping people. She struggles to imagine life without Robbie but will never forget their last moment’s together.

“Giving him a hug on Tuesday night… he had me and my mom over for a BBQ and gave me this giant bear hug and he told me, we’ll see you the next time we do this again… and that was it,” said Kristina. “He did everything he was supposed to – being responsible, wore a seatbelt, took an Uber. He wanted to have fun but he knew he had to do it responsibly and still this happened,”

Family members tell KOB that Robbie was a proud UNM graduate and worked for Presbyterian as a case-worker.

“He was a jokester. He loved making people laugh. He just had a king heart. He just loved people, wanting to help,” said Kristina.

As of Monday night, APD had not released the identity of the driver who crashed into the Uber. Charges for the driver are still pending, according to an APD spokesperson.

However, Robbie’s family still has questions about the crash that killed him.

“We just want to know what happened. Right now, we’re just focused on putting my brother to rest,” said Kristina.

Robbie’s family has set up a fundraising account to help with funeral expenses.