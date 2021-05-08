Family seeks justice for victims of deadly DWI crash involving Cuba police officer

"And we were just shocked, and mad,” he added.Armando Robles said Diego was traveling from Denver to see family in Juarez, Mexico. Now, he’s trying to remember the good times.

"He was a very funny guy, he loved cars, video games. You know, he was a young guy barely starting to figure himself out, and it's not fair because somebody took the decision to drink and drive and ended his life, and we need justice for him,” Robles said.

Diego’s father also wants justice. He said Barber was not acting like an officer, and should be punished for his actions.

The family was asking for donations to help with Diego’s funeral, but they took it down after they quickly reached their goal. Diego’s brother said it just goes to show how much Diego was loved.

"We did a GoFundMe and it was actually really good. My brother knew a lot of people. He was friends with a lot of people. He loved car meets, so we had a lot of people share it and luckily we were able to reach our goal,” Robles said.

Prosecutors filed to keep Brandon Barber in pretrial detention, but a judge denied that request.