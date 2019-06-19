Family shocked that seizure medication skyrocketed to $20,000 a month | KOB 4
Family shocked that seizure medication skyrocketed to $20,000 a month

Megan Abundis
June 19, 2019 10:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One Rio Rancho family is struggling to afford the necessary medication for their 3-year-old daughter, Aria. It had been covered by insurance until her doctors at UNM Hospital recently upped her dosage of Sabril. 

Now, insurance won't cover it – which means her parents will have to pay $20,000 a month. 

Aria has been battling a rare disorder since she was six weeks old. 

"She was diagnosed with CDKL5 – it's a genetic disorder, it basically causes seizures and developmental disabilities," said Blake Youmans, Aria's dad. 

She can have up to seven grand mal seizures a day.

Aria has had dozens of doctor visits and brain scans, and her dad says they even went out of the country to get help. 

Finally, after trying so many medications, UNM Hospital prescribed a drug called Sabril that was finally helping. 

After doctors increased her dosage, a notice came from Blue Cross Blue Shield. 

"The insurance company has totally denied her now," said Youmans. "It could be fatal." 

Aria hasn't been on the medication for more than a month now, and her dad said the seizures have increased and are more violent. He claims the doctors have been appealing to the insurance company and the drug manufacturer. 

"We just want to give her the best life possible and without this medication we don't think that's possible, and that's the sad part," he said. 

KOB 4 reached out to UNM Hospital and Blue Cross Blue Shield, but haven't gotten a response yet. 

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: June 19, 2019 10:27 PM
Created: June 19, 2019 10:22 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

