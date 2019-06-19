Family shocked that seizure medication skyrocketed to $20,000 a month

"She was diagnosed with CDKL5 – it's a genetic disorder, it basically causes seizures and developmental disabilities," said Blake Youmans, Aria's dad.

She can have up to seven grand mal seizures a day.

Aria has had dozens of doctor visits and brain scans, and her dad says they even went out of the country to get help.

Finally, after trying so many medications, UNM Hospital prescribed a drug called Sabril that was finally helping.

After doctors increased her dosage, a notice came from Blue Cross Blue Shield.

"The insurance company has totally denied her now," said Youmans. "It could be fatal."

Aria hasn't been on the medication for more than a month now, and her dad said the seizures have increased and are more violent. He claims the doctors have been appealing to the insurance company and the drug manufacturer.

"We just want to give her the best life possible and without this medication we don't think that's possible, and that's the sad part," he said.

KOB 4 reached out to UNM Hospital and Blue Cross Blue Shield, but haven't gotten a response yet.