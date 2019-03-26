Family still searching for justice for man killed at carwash, two years later

KOB reported in December that the family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the man who admitted to pulling the trigger, James Morales.

“The emotions, you can’t express because it hurts every day, all day,” said Ashley Roybal, Earl’s daughter, and plaintiff in the suit. “I just want justice for what, or at least for him to justify what he did to my dad.”

A trial for that lawsuit has been set for December 2, 2019, inside a Sante Fe District Courtroom.

March 26, 2017, is a day Mary Jo Cordova couldn't forget if she tried.

“It’s been one nightmare that I cannot explain,” said Mary Jo Cordova, the mother of Earl. “I never knew that a parent could hurt as much as that because it’s not easy to lose a kid.”

According to documents, 59-year-old Earl Roybal was washing his motorcycle with his fiancé when he was approached by a man waiting to use his carwash bay. That same man, James Morales, told police he was forced to pull and fire his weapon when an argument over that station escalated.

"The guy said he had a gun, hit me in the face. I had a gun too,” said Morales in a 911 call to police after shooting Earl. When asked if he shot him, he told dispatch “Yes I did in self-defense."

“There just wasn't any justice done,” said Rita Nunez Gallegos, Earl’s aunt.

“No one was held responsible,” said Cordova.

Morales was released from police custody.

Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez decided not to pursue charges. Back in June 2017, he released his findings saying, “the state did not have a good faith belief that it could convict Mr. Morales given the available evidence."

“I’m 77-years-old,” said Cordova. “I just want justice for my son.”

She's hoping to find justice in the pages of this lawsuit. Her attorney, David Urias of Freedman Boyd Hollander Goldberg Urias & Ward, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Morales.

According to the document, he was negligent when he initiated a confrontation and fired his weapon. The suit is seeking damages for medical and funeral expenses, pain and suffering, emotional distress and more.

“We want to see justice done in the right way,” said Nunez Gallegos. “I know it’s going to take a long time, it’s been a long time but I know these things don’t work on an overnight basis. But we want to see justice done.”

Now, Nunez Gallegos said they're leaving it up to court.