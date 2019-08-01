Family sues after child died in fire at apartment complex
Kai Porter
August 01, 2019 05:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The family of a 10-year-old boy who died in an apartment fire is suing the apartment complex and its management company.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the official cause of the fire, which occurred in April, is still under investigation. But according to the lawsuit, the family of 10-year-old Ja'Zay Simpson believes the Sierra Meadows Apartments should be held responsible for his death.
The fire started in the middle of the night, and quickly tore through multiple apartments in the building.
Ja'zay's mother and two sisters managed to escape. The lawsuit states that "Ja'Zay collapsed before he was able to be rescued and his body was found curled around the body of the family's dog."
The boy's family claims the apartment's management company was "wrongful and negligent and were the cause of Ja'Zay’s death."
The lawsuit does not go in to detail about the reasons why, but it claims, "the fire started in a location that was under the exclusive control and or maintenance of the defendants."
The family has also filed a restraining order, trying to stop the apartments from demolishing the damaged property. The family claims it would destroy evidence needed by their own independent experts to confirm how the fire that killed Ja'Zay started.
The law firm representing the apartment''s management company released the following statement in response to the lawsuit:
We are all heartbroken for the unspeakable loss the Chaney family has suffered. The ownership and management of the Sierra Meadows Apartments have done their very best to help the families in our community affected by this tragedy and assist in the investigation of the fire. We are sorry Ms. Chaney felt the need to bring a lawsuit before the cause of the fire has been determined; and while we feel tremendous compassion for her, we adamantly deny any negligence.
Credits
Updated: August 01, 2019 05:22 PM
Created: August 01, 2019 04:38 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved