Family sues after child died in fire at apartment complex

Ja'zay's mother and two sisters managed to escape. The lawsuit states that "Ja'Zay collapsed before he was able to be rescued and his body was found curled around the body of the family's dog."

The boy's family claims the apartment's management company was "wrongful and negligent and were the cause of Ja'Zay’s death."

The lawsuit does not go in to detail about the reasons why, but it claims, "the fire started in a location that was under the exclusive control and or maintenance of the defendants."

The family has also filed a restraining order, trying to stop the apartments from demolishing the damaged property. The family claims it would destroy evidence needed by their own independent experts to confirm how the fire that killed Ja'Zay started.

The law firm representing the apartment''s management company released the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

We are all heartbroken for the unspeakable loss the Chaney family has suffered. The ownership and management of the Sierra Meadows Apartments have done their very best to help the families in our community affected by this tragedy and assist in the investigation of the fire. We are sorry Ms. Chaney felt the need to bring a lawsuit before the cause of the fire has been determined; and while we feel tremendous compassion for her, we adamantly deny any negligence.