Family thanks UNMH for diagnosing rare blood disorder

Mariah showed possible symptoms of leukemia. She was rushed to UNM Hospital for more tests.

Instead, it was an extremely rare blood disorder known as thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura or TTP.

"Thank goodness they knew what they were talking about and they treated her for what she had you know?" Charlie said. "Like I said, thank goodness it wasn't leukemia."

Mariah is recovering well thanks to steroids, but she'll have to keep an eye on this blood disorder for life.

The family is thankful for UNM Hospital's quick work.

"They've done such an amazing job," Charlie said.