Family thanks UNMH for diagnosing rare blood disorder | KOB 4
Family thanks UNMH for diagnosing rare blood disorder

Meg Hilling
May 12, 2019 10:12 PM

FARMINGTON, N.M. — One in a million doesn't seem like much of a chance, until that one is your child. A Four Corners family is facing that reality following a medical diagnosis. 

"It puts a lot of things into perspective when things like this happen," said Charlie Lovato, the father of Mariah Lovato. 

In April, young Mariah noticed small purple dots on her legs. After a brief doctor's visit in Farmington, the family rushed her to the emergency room. 

Mariah showed possible symptoms of leukemia. She was rushed to UNM Hospital for more tests. 

Instead, it was an extremely rare blood disorder known as thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura or TTP. 

"Thank goodness they knew what they were talking about and they treated her for what she had you know?" Charlie said. "Like I said, thank goodness it wasn't leukemia."

Mariah is recovering well thanks to steroids, but she'll have to keep an eye on this blood disorder for life. 

The family is thankful for UNM Hospital's quick work.

"They've done such an amazing job," Charlie said. 

Meg Hilling


Updated: May 12, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: May 12, 2019 07:13 PM

