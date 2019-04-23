Family troubled by new motion in double-murder case

"You do not deserve leniency, you killed them willfully," said Miramontes' mother, Nestora Martinez. "You deserve to serve life in there and die in there."

The motion states that Vigil took a plea so he wouldn't get a sentence of life without parole for the death of Miramontes and his girlfriend Consuela Rios. Vigil's attorney argues not being released until he's 80 years old is a death sentence.

"He didn't realize how much my daughter loved her son," said Desirre Martinez, Miramontes' grandma. "She would go to the end of the Earth for him."

The motion filed late last week also mentions a psychological evaluation that recommended a lenient sentence. The District Attorney's Office says it plans to fight this new development.