Family troubled by new motion in double-murder case
Joy Wang
April 23, 2019 10:17 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Brandon Vigil was sentenced to 60 years behind bars for the deaths of two local teenagers, Consuela Rios and Daniel Miramontes.
Vigil's lawyer says this 60-year sentence means Vigil will stay in prison until he's 80 years old. He's calling that sentence cruel and unusual, and is asking the judge to reconsider his sentence. The family of one of the victims say Vigil got what he deserved.
KOB 4 spoke with Miramontes' grandma and mother about the new motion to reconsider Vigil's sentence.
"You do not deserve leniency, you killed them willfully," said Miramontes' mother, Nestora Martinez. "You deserve to serve life in there and die in there."
The motion states that Vigil took a plea so he wouldn't get a sentence of life without parole for the death of Miramontes and his girlfriend Consuela Rios. Vigil's attorney argues not being released until he's 80 years old is a death sentence.
"He didn't realize how much my daughter loved her son," said Desirre Martinez, Miramontes' grandma. "She would go to the end of the Earth for him."
The motion filed late last week also mentions a psychological evaluation that recommended a lenient sentence. The District Attorney's Office says it plans to fight this new development.
