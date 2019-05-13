Family upset after man accused of causing deadly crash released from jail, allowed to drive
Tessa Mentus
May 13, 2019 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Michael and James Montoya thought they were on their way to getting justice for their sons, Kayden and Jakob, who were killed in a crash in northwest Albuquerque. However, they left court Monday with more questions than answers.
Dominic Martinez, who is charged with killing the cousins in November 2018, learned about his conditions of release Monday.
"That was a very difficult part of today, was watching him, under New Mexico law, walk out as a free man, with some conditions of release, but for me, wasn't nearly severe enough,” said Kayden's father, James Montoya.
Despite allegedly blowing through the intersection of Universe and Irving, going more than 100 miles per hour, the judge granted Martinez driving privileges.
“This man took two lives in a vehicle, driving at a rate of speed that nobody should be driving at night, while he was impaired, in a residential area, and he is still being allowed the privilege of driving a vehicle,” said Athena Lopez, who was Kayden's girlfriend.
Martinez will have to undergo drug and alcohol testing.
It could be a year before Martinez goes to trial.
Until then, the victims' family is holding onto their faith, hoping justice will bring peace.
"He needs to understand just what it is that he did," Lopez said.
