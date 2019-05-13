Family upset after man accused of causing deadly crash released from jail, allowed to drive

Despite allegedly blowing through the intersection of Universe and Irving, going more than 100 miles per hour, the judge granted Martinez driving privileges.

“This man took two lives in a vehicle, driving at a rate of speed that nobody should be driving at night, while he was impaired, in a residential area, and he is still being allowed the privilege of driving a vehicle,” said Athena Lopez, who was Kayden's girlfriend.

Martinez will have to undergo drug and alcohol testing.

It could be a year before Martinez goes to trial.

Until then, the victims' family is holding onto their faith, hoping justice will bring peace.

"He needs to understand just what it is that he did," Lopez said.

