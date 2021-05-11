Family upset after UNM refuses to allow guests at outdoor graduation ceremony

The school said they've been planning to hold an in-person ceremony with just students since March.

However, Romero believes the school should have been more flexible when the COVID-19 situation began improving.

"You know, I was surprised when I saw the Isotopes allowing fans and then when I saw that The Pit was being used for the state high school tournament, I thought for sure they'll allow us to go," he said.

UNM claims it can't allow guests at the stadium because there are issues with vendors and concerns about social distancing.

According to UNM, 3,500 students are eligible to sign up for the weekend ceremony. However, only 1,200 have said they will show up.

The deadline to reserve a spot is Wednesday.

The event will be streamed online.