Family wants answers after mother of 7 was killed in crash

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: February 13, 2020 06:23 PM
Created: February 13, 2020 05:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque family wants to know who was in the car with their mother when the vehicle crashed and she died.

Amanda Lerma was the passenger in the vehicle that was reported stolen.

Police said the driver left the area near Central and Elizabeth moments after the crash last week.

Johnathan Ornelas, who is one of Lerma’s seven children, said he hasn’t received a lot of information about the incident.

“All I've really known is that my mom’s gone now," he said.

A witness claimed police were chasing the car. Surveillance video shows police following closely behind.

The family said they know their mother has had run-ins with the law previously, but they still want answers.

“We all come from that life. We've all have things we're not proud we've done, but in the end she did what she did for us,” Ornelas said.

Surveillance video also shows the man who was in the car with Lerma.

Ornelas hopes someone recognizes him.

“There's seven - seven of us that have to think, my mom is gone and the last person that saw her ain't even saying nothing,” he said. “They're hiding and that's something I need answers to personally, like that's messed up man."

Police said they are actively investigating.


