Family: Woman killed in deputy-involved shooting suffered from mental illness

Ryan Laughlin
July 22, 2019 05:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The family of a woman who was killed by a Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputy said their loved one had a history of mental illness.

Leroy Lucero said his family called authorities after his cousin, whose name not officially been released, became violent.

But Lucero said they did not expect for her to be shot.

Lucero said his cousin struggled with schizophrenia and may have been using meth.

"What does it take for the system to help, to help, to help these people?" Lucero asked.

Another family member said they’ve been trying to help the woman for a while.

“The last time the cops came out we asked them, ‘what is it going to take?’” Elaine Maestas. “They said unfortunately, with the mental health, there's not much that they can do."

According to BCSO, the woman was armed while she was locked in an RV.

The woman’s family said she had a pair of scissors.

A sheriff’s deputy was injured during the shooting, but officials wouldn’t say what type of injuries the deputy suffered.

BCSO deputies do not wear body cameras. A multi-agency task force is investigating the shooting.

