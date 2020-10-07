Family wonders if nearby rock blasting is causing damage inside their home

She said it was shocking at first.

“My kids would run downstairs and be like ‘Ma, what was that?’ And then we got used to it because we knew what it was,” Quintana said.

For Quintana’s family, the damage is in a bathroom. A crack can be seen in the shower. They noticed it not long after the blasting started.

Their house is only four years old. They’re worried the problem could keep getting worse and could cost tens of thousands of dollars to fix.

The construction company took pictures of their house before work started, and one of them shows the shower didn’t have cracks at that time.

In the report it gave the family Wednesday, it denies responsibility, saying there’s no way the blasting caused this damage.

It explains there were multiple locations where blasting occurred near the house.

There’s a lot of development in the area, which is near Volcano Vista High School. Four other neighbors that live nearby told Quintana their houses also have damage.

“Whatever is happening, is what we have to figure out because it’s a continuous problem that is now a big problem,” Quintana said.

KOB 4 talked to a handful of other construction companies about rock blasting. They said it definitely could cause this type of damage because, frankly, it’s dangerous. It’s mostly used in the middle of nowhere, they said.

The construction company overseeing the work by Quintana’s house didn’t get back to KOB 4 before this story aired.