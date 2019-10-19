NM United wrap up regular season on a high note

"You know, I know it might sound like a quantum leap to say that it can help with crime and homelessness but I do think it does," Trevisani said. "It builds more compassion, more understanding, more patience."

United has led the USL in attendance numbers all season since their first game back in March, selling out The Lab multiple times.

"We're going to come out to every match they have and try to support it so we can keep the team, so we can build the stadium and make it a really big deal for New Mexico,” said United fan Erin Suknot.

New Mexico United has made a big impact on the state and Trevisani said the team has lived up to their name.

"I think what really worked well this year was the feeling we were going for—that qualitative aspect of uniting the state,” Trevisani said. “I think we really did bring people together this year."

During the course of the season, United players and coaches have teamed up with companies like New Mexico Gas, which donated more than 1,200 tickets to families in need.

NM Gas Co. Spokesperson Lauren Rodriguez said partnerships like these shine a positive light on the community.

“It's in the community corner of the section of the stadium and we're just so proud of this partnership,” Rodriguez said. “We're all about community and that's what this illustrates."

New Mexico United will continue on to the playoffs.