Fans ready for Albuquerque fighters to represent on UFC card

“I'm hoping to see all three natives completely dominate," said Ches Lovato, who owns the UFC gym in Albuquerque.

Lovato said Holm has the tools to pull off the upset over champion Amanda Nunes.

“Her punches, her strikes and her kicks are just unreal,” he said.

Michelle Young, who works out at the UFC gym, said Holm has been an inspiration.

“For me, Holly just inspired to me get in shape so that's why I'm working my butt off to get stronger, faster,” she said.

Ches predicts all three Albuquerque fighters will get their hand raised Saturday night.

“Holly decision, ‘Bones’ Jones probably a knock out and Diego, fight of the night because blood is going to be everywhere," he said.