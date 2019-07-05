Fans ready for Albuquerque fighters to represent on UFC card | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Fans ready for Albuquerque fighters to represent on UFC card

Megan Abundis
July 05, 2019 10:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- UFC 239 will feature three fighters who call Albuquerque Holm.

Advertisement

Holly Holm, Jon Jones and Diego Sanchez will hit the octagon in Las Vegas, Nevada Saturday.

Fans are anticipating a great night for Albuquerque.

“I'm hoping to see all three natives completely dominate," said Ches Lovato, who owns the UFC gym in Albuquerque.

Lovato said Holm has the tools to pull off the upset over champion Amanda Nunes.

“Her punches, her strikes and her kicks are just unreal,” he said.

Michelle Young, who works out at the UFC gym, said Holm has been an inspiration.

“For me, Holly just inspired to me get in shape so that's why I'm working my butt off to get stronger, faster,” she said.

Ches predicts all three Albuquerque fighters will get their hand raised Saturday night.

“Holly decision, ‘Bones’ Jones probably a knock out and Diego, fight of the night because blood is going to be everywhere," he said.

Credits

Megan Abundis


Updated: July 05, 2019 10:24 PM
Created: July 05, 2019 09:30 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies
Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies
The Latest: Southern California reels from 7.1 quake
The Latest: Southern California reels from 7.1 quake
Fans ready for Albuquerque fighters to represent on UFC card
Fans ready for Albuquerque fighters to represent on UFC card
Wanted man surrenders to police
Ricardo Soto
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Family remembers mother of two, hit and killed by Rail Runner train
Advertisement




Fans ready for Albuquerque fighters to represent on UFC card
Fans ready for Albuquerque fighters to represent on UFC card
The Latest: Southern California reels from 7.1 quake
The Latest: Southern California reels from 7.1 quake
Closed 311 call center leads to fireworks reporting confusion
Closed 311 call center leads to fireworks reporting confusion
Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies
Adult son of parents accused of child abuse dies
ABQ Animal Welfare took in nearly 60 animals to start Fourth of July weekend
ABQ Animal Welfare took in nearly 60 animals to start Fourth of July weekend