Fantasy football: What you need to know to win | KOB 4
Advertisement

Fantasy football: What you need to know to win

Casey Torres
August 28, 2019 08:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's time for fantasy football – KOB 4 reporters gathered some tips about how to play, and what people should know before starting their drafts.

Advertisement

The autodraft option is also available if anyone is trying to play it safe. 

Watch the video above to see their advice on how to win in your league. 

Credits

Casey Torres


Created: August 28, 2019 08:59 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
Renowned burger joint to reopen Friday
Renowned burger joint to reopen Friday
Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors
Criminal complaint: Request to borrow water leads to deadly argument between neighbors
New Mexico gets $270K grant to protect 2 historic sites
New Mexico gets $270K grant to protect 2 historic sites
Video footage released of APD officer fired for excessive force
Video footage released of APD officer fired for excessive force
Advertisement




14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
14-year-old boy kidnapped at gunpoint then beaten
State Police: El Llano man arrested in a fatal shooting
State Police: El Llano man arrested in a fatal shooting
New Mexico gets $270K grant to protect 2 historic sites
New Mexico gets $270K grant to protect 2 historic sites
Video footage released of APD officer fired for excessive force
Video footage released of APD officer fired for excessive force
Morning Shift Salute: ABC Cake Shop & Bakery
Morning Shift Salute: ABC Cake Shop & Bakery