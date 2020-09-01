Farmer worries about the future of green chile in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Farmer worries about the future of green chile in New Mexico

Brett Luna
Updated: September 01, 2020 09:39 AM
Created: September 01, 2020 09:21 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Agriculture has been hit hard this year by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Glen Duggins, a chile farmer in Lemitar, says workers are hard to find right now and crops are hard to sell. Right now he has only half the crew he had last year.

Advertisement

“If the last 50 years are any indication of the 50 to come, it’s over," Glen Duggins said. "When I was a kid there were farms up and down this road everywhere. There’s only a handful of farmers now."

Crews are picking around 300 sacks of green chile a day but that's down from closer to 1,000. Duggins said they just don't have enough people out picking. 

"Anybody that doesn’t want to do anything, well they blame it on COVID," Duggins said. "They’re getting unemployment plus whatever they’re getting. Nobody wants to work. Everybody is coddled. Everybody is spoiled.”

Duggins is worried if something doesn't change, New Mexico chile might be a thing of the past. If there aren't enough workers to pick the chile fast enough, they'll turn red right on the plant. 

There used to be more than 30,000 acres of green chile being grown in New Mexico, but now there's only about 7,000.  


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
BCSO claims man shot at deputies before they returned fire, killing him
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 73 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 73 additional COVID-19 cases
Rio Rancho Public Schools to survey parents about fall hybrid-learning model
Rio Rancho Public Schools to survey parents about fall hybrid-learning model
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
US Attorney for New Mexico blames Mexican meth ‘superlabs’ for state's growing violent crime
Advertisement


Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces $150M in CARES Act grants
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House
Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting outside Central Grill & Coffee House
Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released
Reports on Trinity Test fallout, cancer cases to be released
Farmer worries about the future of green chile in New Mexico
Farmer worries about the future of green chile in New Mexico
Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 20 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death