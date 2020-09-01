Farmer worries about the future of green chile in New Mexico

"Anybody that doesn’t want to do anything, well they blame it on COVID," Duggins said. "They’re getting unemployment plus whatever they’re getting. Nobody wants to work. Everybody is coddled. Everybody is spoiled.”

Duggins is worried if something doesn't change, New Mexico chile might be a thing of the past. If there aren't enough workers to pick the chile fast enough, they'll turn red right on the plant.

There used to be more than 30,000 acres of green chile being grown in New Mexico, but now there's only about 7,000.