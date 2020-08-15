Farmers embrace new business models to boost business during pandemic

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A group of young farmers have created a new way to sell their produce as the coronavirus continues to dry up opportunities for them to do business with restaurants.
“Started in March, when this whole coronavirus pandemic hit we all were kind of worried about markets—whether restaurants would be open, whether the farmers market would be lucrative, so we've been talking about doing a cooperative for a while, and we got inspired to just jump in and try,” said Zoey Fink, with the National Young Farmers’ Coalition.
That’s why Fink and a group of about eight farmers decided to create a CSA, or a community supported agriculture program, which provides a weekly subscription to vegetables.
“For us, having to switch to these wholesale models into a model like this that's much more labor intensive, packing individual bags, purchasing plastic bags, making sure that we have a skilled team to do this work just adds an extra cost on our end when our bottom line is already like very slim,” Fink said.
The CSA helps cover the costs upfront for the farmer for a season. Each bag is $25 and the sign-up is for a period of time. Around 45 people signed up for the first round, which lasted four weeks. The current round has 75 participants and will last three months.
“Every round has sold out within just a couple of days, and we have about 200 people on our waitlist right now. So, yeah, the interest is there and it's growing,” Fink said.
