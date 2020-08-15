Farmers embrace new business models to boost business during pandemic | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Farmers embrace new business models to boost business during pandemic

Joy Wang
Updated: August 15, 2020 10:36 PM
Created: August 15, 2020 09:11 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A group of young farmers have created a new way to sell their produce as the coronavirus continues to dry up opportunities for them to do business with restaurants. 

“Started in March, when this whole coronavirus pandemic hit we all were kind of worried about markets—whether restaurants would be open, whether the farmers market would be lucrative, so we've been talking about doing a cooperative for a while, and we got inspired to just jump in and try,” said Zoey Fink, with the National Young Farmers’ Coalition.

Advertisement

That’s why Fink and a group of about eight farmers decided to create a CSA, or a community supported agriculture program, which provides a weekly subscription to vegetables.

“For us, having to switch to these wholesale models into a model like this that's much more labor intensive, packing individual bags, purchasing plastic bags, making sure that we have a skilled team to do this work just adds an extra cost on our end when our bottom line is already like very slim,” Fink said.

The CSA helps cover the costs upfront for the farmer for a season. Each bag is $25 and the sign-up is for a period of time. Around 45 people signed up for the first round, which lasted four weeks. The current round has 75 participants and will last three months.

“Every round has sold out within just a couple of days, and we have about 200 people on our waitlist right now. So, yeah, the interest is there and it's growing,” Fink said.

To learn more about signing up for a CSA, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 146 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 146 additional COVID-19 cases
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender
Robert Trump, the president's younger brother, dead at 71
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999, file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins then real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York. President Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, a businessman known for an even keel that seemed almost incompatible with the family name, died Saturday night, Aug. 15, 2020, after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71. The president visited his brother at a New York City hospital Friday after White House officials said Robert Trump had become seriously ill. (AP Photo/Diane Bonadreff, File)
Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
APD: Woman dies after being stabbed
APD: Woman dies after being stabbed
Advertisement


Albuquerque Public Schools wrap up first week of virtual home visits
Albuquerque Public Schools wrap up first week of virtual home visits
Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
Blog: Protesters flood the streets to speak out against police brutality
Farmers embrace new business models to boost business during pandemic
Farmers embrace new business models to boost business during pandemic
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender
Community holds vigil for beloved bartender
Grocery giveaway helps families in need
Grocery giveaway helps families in need