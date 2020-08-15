Farmers embrace new business models to boost business during pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —A group of young farmers have created a new way to sell their produce as the coronavirus continues to dry up opportunities for them to do business with restaurants.

“Started in March, when this whole coronavirus pandemic hit we all were kind of worried about markets—whether restaurants would be open, whether the farmers market would be lucrative, so we've been talking about doing a cooperative for a while, and we got inspired to just jump in and try,” said Zoey Fink, with the National Young Farmers’ Coalition.