Farmers markets going online in Albuquerque

"Once you place orders with them, you can sign up for a pick up time slot and then we're doing a drop off and pick-up Saturdays at Fusion Theatre, and that's between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m," said Danielle Schlobohm, co-manager of the Downtown Growers Market. "We had over 100 people come through and so we'd love to keep seeing that happen every week until we can get past the pandemic and get back to a physical market at the park."

The Rail Yards Market is also going online-- and is expected to be up and running by the end of the week.

"Once you make your online order, you will be able to pick up your order right here at the beautiful Rail Yards," said Alaska Piper, manager of the Rail Yards Market. "Drive through, pop your trunk and our trained staff will put your order right in your car."

The Rail Yards Market will also offer walk-in and bike pick-up.

The Downtown Growers Market and the Rail Yards Market accept EBT and SNAP payments.