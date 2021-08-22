Farmers on Rio Grande in New Mexico face early water cutoff

The Associated Press
Created: August 22, 2021 02:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of farmers who rely on the water from the irrigation district that channels water along the Rio Grande in central New Mexico face a second straight year of early cutoffs.
The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District board voted Friday to end deliveries for irrigation a month early because of low water availability.
The Oct. 1 shutoff means winter crops are at risk.
The board said the shutoff is necessary because of long-term drought and a large water debt owed to southern New Mexico and Texas.
