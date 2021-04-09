Farmington man appears in court for charges connected to Jan. 6 Capitol riot | KOB 4

Farmington man appears in court for charges connected to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Nathan O'Neal
Created: April 09, 2021 12:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Shawn Witzemann of Farmington appeared in federal court in Albuquerque Friday morning for charges connected to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Witzemann has already been released on standard conditions of release — however, his attorney filed a motion opposing some of the conditions, including whether he's allowed to have contact with other Capitol riot witnesses. 

In court filings, Witzemann says he is a freelance journalist and that condition would impede on his First Amendment rights. The judge did not rule on this matter — a hearing is set for next week, which will likely include a determination whether Witzemann is considered a journalist or not. 

The judge modified his conditions of release to allow him to leave San Juan County for work. He is also allowed to consume alcohol, as long as it is not in excess. 

His case is currently in New Mexico but will be transferred soon to D.C. for a preliminary hearing. 


