Farmington woman gets prison for running over federal lawman
Farmington woman gets prison for running over federal lawman

Farmington woman gets prison for running over federal lawman

The Associated Press
Updated: July 08, 2020 07:01 AM
Created: July 08, 2020 06:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Farmington woman accused of running over a federal law enforcement officer with a vehicle has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

Prosecutors say 33-year-old Nakrista Saiz was given a 110-month sentence Tuesday for assault on a federal officer involving use of a deadly weapon and infliction of bodily injury.

Saiz was driving a car with her husband as a passenger in New Mexico's San Juan County on Aug. 27, 2018.

Deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service and county Sheriff’s Office tried to pull the vehicle over to arrest Saiz and her husband on warrants.

Authorities say Saiz rammed the deputies’ vehicle and ran over the deputy marshal’s leg while trying to drive away.

The deputy needed hospital treatment for his injuries. 


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

