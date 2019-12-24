Farolitos light up Santa Fe's Canyon Road

Ryan Laughlin
SANTA FE, N.M.—People strolled down Santa Fe’s iconic Canyon Road for the annual Farolito Walk Tuesday.
For some people, this was their first time experiencing the tradition.
"The people are great. The artwork is great. The food is great,” said first time visitor Joyce Lockard.
The well-traveled and well-known stretch of road have caused some to even make the move to Santa Fe.
"I was a Texas retailer and I've decided I want to become a Santa Feian,” said Karen Galindo.
Galindo recently opened a boutique store on Canyon Road called Karina. She said she is very familiar with what happens with the farolitos.
“It's like the Norman Rockwell of the southwest. Everybody comes out and walks down Canyon,” she said.
Galindo will be enjoying the walk alongside everyone else, but she hopes her little investment on Canyon Road will pay off.
"Canyon Road is special and people love walking down Canyon Road because all the buildings look like they always have,” she said. "People just get a feel for how special this place is. I think there is no road in Santa Fe like Canyon Road."
