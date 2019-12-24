Farolitos light up Santa Fe's Canyon Road

"I was a Texas retailer and I've decided I want to become a Santa Feian,” said Karen Galindo.

Galindo recently opened a boutique store on Canyon Road called Karina. She said she is very familiar with what happens with the farolitos.

“It's like the Norman Rockwell of the southwest. Everybody comes out and walks down Canyon,” she said.

Galindo will be enjoying the walk alongside everyone else, but she hopes her little investment on Canyon Road will pay off.

"Canyon Road is special and people love walking down Canyon Road because all the buildings look like they always have,” she said. "People just get a feel for how special this place is. I think there is no road in Santa Fe like Canyon Road."

For more information about this Santa Fe tradition, click here.