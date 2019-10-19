Fast casual taco chain to open second store in ABQ | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Fast casual taco chain to open second store in ABQ

Justine Lopez
October 19, 2019 05:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A fast casual taco chain is slated to open their second Albuquerque location.

Advertisement

The Dallas-based Rusty Taco will be located on the west side at 5600 Coors Blvd. NW.

The 3,000 square foot space will open in January and employ around 25 people.

The restaurant will serve a variety of tacos ranging from fried chicken, barbecue brisket and baja  shrimp.

CEO of the franchising entity Dia de Los Tacos Justin Hall will operate the new location.

Four Rusty Taco locations are planned for Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

To read more about the Rusty Taco, read this article from Albuquerque Business First.

Credits

Justine Lopez


Created: October 19, 2019 05:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Woman found shot in car in NE Albuquerque
Woman found shot in car in NE Albuquerque
New Mexico adopts SAT as requirement for high school juniors
New Mexico adopts SAT as requirement for high school juniors
Farmers harvest first legal hemp crop in the state
Farmers harvest first legal hemp crop in the state
Hotel ousts singer Gretchen Wilson following noise complaint
FILE - This Nov. 14, 2018 file photo shows Gretchen Wilson at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wilson was removed from a New Mexico hotel after she performed at a weekend music festival. The Las Cruces Sun-News reported Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, that police were called to Hotel Encanto in Las Cruces around 3 a.m. Sunday after numerous noise complaints about Wilson’s room. A police spokesman says she and her team left voluntarily. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
APD: Fatal crash closes Montgomery exit ramp on NB I-25
Advertisement



Woman found shot in car in NE Albuquerque
Woman found shot in car in NE Albuquerque
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
Man allegedly infects five children with an STD
University of New Mexico faculty, adjuncts vote on unionize
University of New Mexico faculty, adjuncts vote on unionize
New Mexico adopts SAT as requirement for high school juniors
New Mexico adopts SAT as requirement for high school juniors
Bernalillo educator wins New Mexico Teacher of the Year
Bernalillo educator wins New Mexico Teacher of the Year