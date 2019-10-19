Fast casual taco chain to open second store in ABQ
Justine Lopez
October 19, 2019 05:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—A fast casual taco chain is slated to open their second Albuquerque location.
The Dallas-based Rusty Taco will be located on the west side at 5600 Coors Blvd. NW.
The 3,000 square foot space will open in January and employ around 25 people.
The restaurant will serve a variety of tacos ranging from fried chicken, barbecue brisket and baja shrimp.
CEO of the franchising entity Dia de Los Tacos Justin Hall will operate the new location.
Four Rusty Taco locations are planned for Albuquerque and Las Cruces.
