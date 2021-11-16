Fast food restaurants take security into their own hands

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Some fast food restaurants are taking security measures into their own hands to avoid being the next target of a violent crime.

KOB 4 saw rumors circulating that Burger Kings in southeast Albuquerque were closing around dusk, so we asked the question in the drive-thru. An employee responded, with a sigh, "I was robbed at gun point. So I am a little nervous. The owner said it was OK for us to close at six. And not only this location, but another one, and another one."