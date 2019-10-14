Fastrax Skydivers put on a show at the Balloon Fiesta
Grace Reader
October 13, 2019 11:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—Hot air balloons were not the only things making people look up at the sky during the Balloon Fiesta this year.
The Fastrax Skydiving Team were invited to the Fiesta to put on an aerial performance.
“We specialize in jumping large American flags and putting on aerial smoke and pyrotechnic performances,” said one member of the Fastrax team.
The team prepares by equipping themselves with the proper gear like a fanny pack with smoke, fireworks strapped to their legs and a 5,000-square-foot American flag. They make the jump with two parachutes.
After a quick practice run from the ground, they were ready to go.
The Fastrax team takes a moment to remember why they are carrying the flag in the first place before they jump from the plane.
“We get to be rock stars for a day, but they're the ones who get to be real rock stars,” said a Fastrax jumper.
One of the skydivers on the team said the experience is nothing short of amazing every time.
“It gives me chills every time. There's nothing more beautiful than seeing 5,000 square feet of freedom flying the blue sky,” he said.
The Fastrax team said they spend countless hours of training for impressive jumps like these.
