1 person killed in crash on Albuquerque's West Side

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 31, 2020 10:30 PM
Created: January 31, 2020 07:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash on Albuquerque's West Side.
The crash occurred on 98th Street at I-40 Friday night, according to police.
Police said two vehicles collided when one of the drivers was turning westbound onto the frontage road from northbound 98th Street.
One of the drivers died. The other driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
