Fatal crash closes Coors at Hanover | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Fatal crash closes Coors at Hanover

Christina Rodriguez
May 26, 2019 05:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The intersection of Coors and Hanover in northwest Albuquerque has been closed due to a fatal crash. 

Advertisement

Albuquerque police spokesman Simon Drobik said that they are in the early stages of the investigation. 

Drivers should avoid the area. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 26, 2019 05:08 PM
Created: May 26, 2019 04:07 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Missing 13-year-old found safe
Missing 13-year-old found safe
2 Uber passengers killed in crash on Alameda
2 Uber passengers killed in crash on Alameda
Colorado man files negligence suit in New Mexico bus crash
Colorado man files negligence suit in New Mexico bus crash
Mother and daughter charged with shoplifting
Mother and daughter charged with shoplifting
Albuquerque neighbors concerned about brown tap water
Albuquerque neighbors concerned about brown tap water
Advertisement




Fatal crash closes Coors at Hanover
Fatal crash closes Coors at Hanover
Missing 13-year-old found safe
Missing 13-year-old found safe
New Mexico family remembers woman killed by drunk driver
New Mexico family remembers woman killed by drunk driver
Boy Scouts honor fallen soldiers by placing flags at their graves
Boy Scouts honor fallen soldiers by placing flags at their graves
2 Uber passengers killed in crash on Alameda
2 Uber passengers killed in crash on Alameda