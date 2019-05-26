Fatal crash closes Coors at Hanover
Christina Rodriguez
May 26, 2019 05:08 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The intersection of Coors and Hanover in northwest Albuquerque has been closed due to a fatal crash.
Albuquerque police spokesman Simon Drobik said that they are in the early stages of the investigation.
Drivers should avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
APD enroute injury accident Coors / Hanover @abqfire— Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) May 26, 2019
